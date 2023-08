The UT Martin Skyhawks' college football schedule for 2023 includes facing Georgia on September 2. Keep scrolling to check out the full slate.

UT Martin 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Georgia (FBS) September 2 | 6:00 PM ET - SEC Network+ Missouri State September 9 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Houston Christian September 16 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ North Alabama September 23 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Tennessee State September 30 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Eastern Illinois October 7 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Charleston Southern October 21 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Gardner-Webb October 28 | 1:30 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Tennessee Tech November 4 | 2:30 PM ET - ESPN+ Southeast Missouri State November 11 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Samford November 18 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+

