Braves vs. Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 2
Ronald Acuna Jr. carries a 12-game hitting streak into the Atlanta Braves' (55-27) game versus the Miami Marlins (48-36) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Truist Park.
The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (9-2, 3.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara (3-6, 4.91 ERA).
Braves vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (9-2, 3.83 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (3-6, 4.91 ERA)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider
- Strider (9-2) will take the mound for the Braves, his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 3.83, a 4.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.113.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Strider has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.
Spencer Strider vs. Marlins
- The Marlins have scored 338 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 740 hits, seventh in baseball, with 79 home runs (23rd in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Marlins one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-27 in eight innings.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara
- Alcantara (3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- During 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.91 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.
- Alcantara has five quality starts this season.
- Alcantara will try to pitch five or more innings for his 14th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.4 frames per outing.
- In one of his 16 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 60th, 1.256 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 53rd.
Sandy Alcantara vs. Braves
- He will take the hill against a Braves offense that is batting .272 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .496 (first in the league) with 155 total home runs (first in MLB play).
- Alcantara has a 4.22 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP against the Braves this season in 10 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .244 batting average over two appearances.
