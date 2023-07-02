Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Matt Olson (1.048 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including eight home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Marlins.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .249 with 15 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 50 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Olson has picked up a hit in 53 of 82 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- In 24 games this season, he has hit a home run (29.3%, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Olson has an RBI in 37 of 82 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 54.9% of his games this year (45 of 82), with two or more runs 17 times (20.7%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|38
|.262
|AVG
|.235
|.359
|OBP
|.349
|.601
|SLG
|.544
|26
|XBH
|19
|15
|HR
|13
|37
|RBI
|31
|49/25
|K/BB
|53/25
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.91), 40th in WHIP (1.256), and 53rd in K/9 (7.3) among pitchers who qualify.
