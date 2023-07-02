Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (batting .390 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has 110 hits and an OBP of .411 to go with a slugging percentage of .600. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Acuna will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with five homers in his last games.
- Acuna has recorded a hit in 65 of 82 games this year (79.3%), including 33 multi-hit games (40.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 24.4% of his games in 2023 (20 of 82), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 42.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 62.2% of his games this year (51 of 82), with two or more runs 20 times (24.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|37
|.316
|AVG
|.352
|.404
|OBP
|.419
|.544
|SLG
|.660
|22
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|13
|25
|RBI
|29
|27/25
|K/BB
|20/16
|18
|SB
|19
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- The Marlins will send Alcantara (3-6) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.91), 40th in WHIP (1.256), and 53rd in K/9 (7.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.