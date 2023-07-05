Wednesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (57-28) and the Cleveland Guardians (42-43) matching up at Progressive Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Mike Soroka (1-1) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (2-5) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Braves vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 9-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have won 50, or 67.6%, of the 74 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta is 29-9 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Atlanta has scored 479 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves' 3.68 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule