TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois will host the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9 ($7.4M purse), with JT Poston the most recent champion and Russell Henley this year's favorite (+1400).

John Deere Classic First Round Information

Start Time: 7:45 AM ET

7:45 AM ET Venue: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par/Distance: Par 71/7,289 yards

John Deere Classic Best Odds to Win

Russell Henley

Tee Time: 8:29 AM ET

8:29 AM ET Odds to Win: +1400

Henley Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Travelers Championship 19th -14 9 69-65-69-63 U.S. Open 14th -2 199 71-71-68-68 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 16th E 7 74-71-68-75

Denny McCarthy

Tee Time: 8:40 AM ET

8:40 AM ET Odds to Win: +1400

McCarthy Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Travelers Championship 7th -18 5 60-65-70-67 U.S. Open 20th +1 202 71-67-73-70 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2nd -7 0 71-72-68-70

Cameron Young

Tee Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Odds to Win: +1800

Young Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Travelers Championship 60th -5 18 67-69-72-67 U.S. Open 32nd +3 204 72-70-68-73 RBC Canadian Open 57th -1 16 71-72-74-70

Ludvig Aberg

Tee Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Odds to Win: +2500

Aberg Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Rocket Mortgage Classic 40th -11 13 65-67-73-72 Travelers Championship 24th -13 10 67-65-65-70 RBC Canadian Open 25th -7 10 69-72-71-69

Adam Hadwin

Tee Time: 8:18 AM ET

8:18 AM ET Odds to Win: +2800

Hadwin Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Rocket Mortgage Classic 2nd -24 0 66-68-63-67 U.S. Open 59th +11 212 70-72-74-75 RBC Canadian Open 12th -11 6 71-68-70-68

John Deere Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Emiliano Grillo +2800 Taylor Moore +2800 Adam Schenk +2800 Keith Mitchell +3300 Eric Cole +3300 Alex Smalley +3300 Chris Kirk +3300 Stephan Jaeger +3500 Seamus Power +4000 Byeong-Hun An +4000

