Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Guardians.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .271 with 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks.
- He ranks 49th in batting average, 69th in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
- In 69.8% of his 86 games this season, Riley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has driven in a run in 32 games this year (37.2%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (51.2%), including 12 multi-run games (14.0%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.303
|AVG
|.236
|.359
|OBP
|.306
|.491
|SLG
|.430
|19
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|25
|43/15
|K/BB
|46/16
|1
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.71 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (93 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 4.50 ERA and 14 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .239 to opposing batters.
