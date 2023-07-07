Braves vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 7
Friday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (57-33) versus the Atlanta Braves (58-28) at Tropicana Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on July 7.
The probable starters are Tyler Glasnow (2-2) for the Rays and Charlie Morton (8-6) for the Braves.
Braves vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Rays vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Braves Player Props
|Rays vs Braves Pitching Matchup
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Braves' past 10 contests.
- The Braves have won in five of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Atlanta has been victorious five times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (487 total, 5.7 per game).
- The Braves have pitched to a 3.64 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 1
|Marlins
|W 7-0
|Charlie Morton vs Eury Pérez
|July 2
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Spencer Strider vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 3
|@ Guardians
|W 4-2
|Bryce Elder vs Gavin Williams
|July 4
|@ Guardians
|L 6-5
|Kolby Allard vs Shane Bieber
|July 5
|@ Guardians
|W 8-1
|Mike Soroka vs Cal Quantrill
|July 7
|@ Rays
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 8
|@ Rays
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Taj Bradley
|July 9
|@ Rays
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin
|July 14
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
