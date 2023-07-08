The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .267 with 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

Riley has recorded a hit in 60 of 87 games this year (69.0%), including 27 multi-hit games (31.0%).

Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (17.2%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has an RBI in 32 of 87 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 50.6% of his games this year (44 of 87), with two or more runs 12 times (13.8%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .303 AVG .231 .359 OBP .300 .491 SLG .420 19 XBH 14 7 HR 9 21 RBI 25 43/15 K/BB 47/16 1 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings