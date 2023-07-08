Travis d'Arnaud returns to action for the Atlanta Braves against Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay RaysJuly 8 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 4 against the Guardians) he went 1-for-5 with an RBI.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is hitting .276 with five doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.

d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 61.8% of his 34 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 34), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (38.2%), with more than one RBI in six of them (17.6%).

He has scored in 38.2% of his games this year (13 of 34), with two or more runs three times (8.8%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .306 AVG .256 .424 OBP .301 .653 SLG .372 7 XBH 5 5 HR 2 13 RBI 9 8/10 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings