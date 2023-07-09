Wander Franco will lead the charge for the Tampa Bay Rays (57-35) on Sunday, July 9, when they clash with Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (60-28) at Tropicana Field at 1:40 PM ET.

The Rays have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Braves (-105). The game's total is set at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (9-4, 3.24 ERA) vs Bryce Elder - ATL (7-1, 2.45 ERA)

Braves vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Braves vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 75 games this season and won 51 (68%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rays have a 51-24 record (winning 68% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Braves have won in five of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Braves have a win-loss record of 5-1 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Braves are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Braves vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Austin Riley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Matt Olson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+120) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +375 1st 1st

