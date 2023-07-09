On Sunday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (batting .395 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Rays.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with 119 hits and an OBP of .412, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .589.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in the league in slugging.

In 70 of 88 games this season (79.5%) Acuna has had a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (42.0%).

In 22.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has had an RBI in 36 games this year (40.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 62.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (22.7%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .322 AVG .348 .411 OBP .414 .552 SLG .624 23 XBH 24 8 HR 13 25 RBI 30 28/26 K/BB 21/18 20 SB 21

Rays Pitching Rankings