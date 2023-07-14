The Atlanta Braves (60-29) will rely on Ronald Acuna Jr. when they host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (38-54) at Truist Park on Friday, July 14. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The White Sox are +220 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Braves (-275). Atlanta (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Braves vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (9-6, 3.43 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (3-7, 4.08 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Braves and White Sox matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-275) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $13.64 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 76 times and won 52, or 68.4%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Braves have gone 5-2 (71.4%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 7-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in 18, or 33.3%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the White Sox the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +220 moneyline listed for this contest.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Braves vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+125) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Austin Riley 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+100) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+125) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+105)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.