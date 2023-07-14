Orlando Arcia is available when the Atlanta Braves take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Rays) he went 0-for-4.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .294.

In 45 of 68 games this year (66.2%) Arcia has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (30.9%).

Looking at the 68 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (10.3%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (29.4%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (11.8%).

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season (25 of 68), with two or more runs eight times (11.8%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .312 AVG .275 .368 OBP .320 .456 SLG .392 10 XBH 8 4 HR 3 17 RBI 11 28/10 K/BB 23/8 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings