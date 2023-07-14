No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev will challenge Carlos Alcaraz (No. 1), one of two matches in Wimbledon semifinals in London, United Kingdom today. All the tennis action will be streaming live.

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: July 14

Watch on Fubo! Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 14

Match Round Match Time Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic Semifinal 8:30 AM ET Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev Semifinal 10:30 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Alcaraz vs. Medvedev

Alcaraz is 45-4 on the year, with five tournament victories.

Medvedev has won five tournaments this year, putting up an overall 42-8 record.

Alcaraz has played 23.4 games per match in his 49 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).

On grass, Alcaraz has played 10 matches so far this year, totaling 28.1 games per match while winning 60.1% of games.

So far this year, Alcaraz has won 86.1% of his service games and 36.2% of his return games.

Medvedev has played 50 matches this year across all court surfaces, averaging 22.2 games per match and winning 58.9% of those games.

Medvedev averages 25.8 games per match and 10.3 games per set in four matches on grass this year.

Medvedev has an 83.1% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (461 service games won out of 555) and a 34.7% return game winning percentage (193 return games won out of 556).

