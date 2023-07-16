Sunday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (61-30) versus the Chicago White Sox (39-55) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 1:35 PM on July 16.

The probable pitchers are Kolby Allard for the Braves and Dylan Cease (3-3) for the White Sox.

Braves vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Braves vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have won 53, or 67.9%, of the 78 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has entered 37 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 27-10 in those contests.

The Braves have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored 513 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves' 3.64 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule