Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Marcell Ozuna, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, July 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the White Sox.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .248 with nine doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 98th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 80th and he is 44th in slugging.
- In 50 of 75 games this year (66.7%) Ozuna has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16 games this season (21.3%), homering in 5.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 25 games this year (33.3%), Ozuna has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (14.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|34
|.253
|AVG
|.242
|.329
|OBP
|.324
|.459
|SLG
|.484
|14
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|19
|39/17
|K/BB
|31/14
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The White Sox are sending Cease (3-3) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.30), 50th in WHIP (1.344), and eighth in K/9 (10.8).
