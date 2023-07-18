On Tuesday, July 18 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (61-31) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-42) at Truist Park in the series opener. Bryce Elder will get the ball for the Braves, while Zach Davies will take the hill for the Diamondbacks.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +155 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game has been set at 10.5 runs.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (7-2, 2.97 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (1-5, 6.37 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Diamondbacks game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-190) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.26 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Matt Olson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 79 times and won 53, or 67.1%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 24-7 (winning 77.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Braves have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 23, or 47.9%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 2-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 0-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+115) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+125) Matt Olson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (-110) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.