Braves vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 19
Wednesday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (61-32) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42) at 7:20 PM (on July 19). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (10-6) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (5-5) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Diamondbacks 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 80 times and won 53, or 66.2%, of those games.
- Atlanta has entered 24 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 18-6 in those contests.
- The Braves have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta has scored 527 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 9
|@ Rays
|L 10-4
|Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin
|July 14
|White Sox
|W 9-0
|Charlie Morton vs Michael Kopech
|July 15
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Spencer Strider vs Lance Lynn
|July 16
|White Sox
|L 8-1
|Kolby Allard vs Dylan Cease
|July 18
|Diamondbacks
|L 16-13
|Bryce Elder vs Zach Davies
|July 19
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Ryne Nelson
|July 20
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Zac Gallen
|July 21
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kolby Allard vs Freddy Peralta
|July 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|TBA vs Adrian Houser
|July 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran
|July 25
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Brayan Bello
