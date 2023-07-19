On Wednesday, July 19, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (61-32) host Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42) at Truist Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Braves (-225). The matchup's over/under has been set at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (10-6, 3.20 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (5-5, 4.98 ERA)

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 80 times this season and won 53, or 66.2%, of those games.

The Braves have an 18-6 record (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have come away with 24 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+110) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+125) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+130) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+130)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

