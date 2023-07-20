On Thursday, Austin Riley (.558 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .268 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 34 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

Riley has gotten at least one hit in 68.1% of his games this year (64 of 94), with more than one hit 29 times (30.9%).

In 18.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has an RBI in 35 of 94 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 48 times this season (51.1%), including 13 games with multiple runs (13.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 44 .297 AVG .236 .358 OBP .302 .518 SLG .416 23 XBH 14 10 HR 9 30 RBI 25 51/18 K/BB 48/16 1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings