Arantxa Rus' run in the Hamburg in Hamburg, Germany has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will face Eva Lys. With +350 odds, Rus is the favorite to take home the trophy from MatchMaker Sports Gmbh.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Hamburg and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Rus at the 2023 Hamburg

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 21-29

July 21-29 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Rus' Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, July 27 (at 6:30 AM ET), Rus will face Lys, after defeating Nadia Podoroska 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in the last round.

Rus currently has odds of -185 to win her next contest against Lys. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Rus? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Rus Stats

In the Round of 16, Rus won 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 against Podoroska on Wednesday.

Through 10 tournaments over the past 12 months, Rus has yet to win a title, and her record is 12-10.

Rus is 8-5 on clay over the past 12 months.

In her 22 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Rus has averaged 21.9 games.

On clay, Rus has played 13 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 21.2 games per match while winning 54.0% of games.

Over the past year, Rus has won 65.3% of her service games, and she has won 26.4% of her return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Rus has won 65.9% of her games on serve, and 29.5% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.