The Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Friday at 2:20 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nico Hoerner, Nolan Arenado and others in this matchup.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Steele Stats

The Cubs' Justin Steele (9-3) will make his 18th start of the season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.96), 19th in WHIP (1.110), and 42nd in K/9 (8).

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 6.0 10 6 6 6 1 at Brewers Jul. 5 6.0 9 3 3 5 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 30 6.1 3 0 0 6 1 at Cardinals Jun. 24 6.0 5 1 1 8 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 5.0 5 2 2 4 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 15 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI (102 total hits). He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a .273/.325/.382 slash line on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 19 2-for-5 1 1 4 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 18 3-for-6 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 1-for-3 0 0 2 3 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 76 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .310/.365/.522 on the season.

Bellinger takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double and a walk.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 103 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 28 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .287/.336/.526 slash line so far this season.

Arenado hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and 10 RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 20 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 17 2-for-3 0 0 4 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 106 hits with 21 doubles, 16 home runs, 50 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .286/.373/.473 slash line on the year.

Goldschmidt brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 17 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

