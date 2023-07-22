On Saturday, Albert Ramos-Vinolas (No. 79 in the world) takes on Miomir Kecmanovic (No. 44) in the semifinals of the Swiss Open Gstaad.

Kecmanovic is favored (-150) in this match, compared to the underdog Ramos-Vinolas, who is +120.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, July 22

Saturday, July 22 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Miomir Kecmanovic has a 60.0% chance to win.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas Miomir Kecmanovic +120 Odds to Win Match -150 +333 Odds to Win Tournament +200 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 33.3% 46.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.6

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Trends and Insights

Ramos-Vinolas advanced past Juan Pablo Varillas 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Kecmanovic will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 victory over No. 175-ranked Zizou Bergs in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Ramos-Vinolas has played 25.4 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 44 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Ramos-Vinolas has played 24 matches on clay over the past year, and 25.7 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches).

Kecmanovic has averaged 23.6 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 54 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 49.1% of the games.

On clay courts, Kecmanovic has played 14 matches and averaged 23.9 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

Ramos-Vinolas and Kecmanovic have not competed against each other since 2015.

