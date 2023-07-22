The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .290 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.

Murphy has picked up a hit in 63.4% of his 71 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.8% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16 games this season (22.5%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 39.4% of his games this season, Murphy has tallied at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (21.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season (46.5%), including 10 multi-run games (14.1%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .299 AVG .278 .382 OBP .390 .555 SLG .574 19 XBH 16 8 HR 9 29 RBI 28 38/15 K/BB 31/16 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings