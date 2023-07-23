Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Sunday, Austin Riley (hitting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Brewers.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 18 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .275.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Riley enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .476 with six homers.
- In 67 of 97 games this year (69.1%) Riley has picked up a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (33.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.2% of his games this season, Riley has picked up at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 51 of 97 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|46
|.302
|AVG
|.247
|.360
|OBP
|.309
|.543
|SLG
|.452
|25
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|11
|33
|RBI
|30
|51/18
|K/BB
|50/16
|1
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (120 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Teheran (2-4) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
