On Sunday, Orlando Arcia (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .287 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 21 walks.

In 64.5% of his 76 games this season, Arcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

In 13.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has driven in a run in 24 games this season (31.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.2%).

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (38.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (13.2%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 34 .303 AVG .268 .361 OBP .316 .476 SLG .402 13 XBH 9 6 HR 4 21 RBI 13 30/12 K/BB 26/9 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings