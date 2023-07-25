Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Red Sox on July 25, 2023
Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Justin Turner and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Morton Stats
- The Braves' Charlie Morton (10-7) will make his 20th start of the season.
- He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- Morton has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 19 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 17th, 1.368 WHIP ranks 51st, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th.
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 19
|5.2
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 14
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Rays
|Jul. 7
|6.1
|4
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 1
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|5
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 25
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|7
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Charlie Morton's player props with BetMGM.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 131 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 49 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 46 bases.
- He's slashed .332/.409/.577 on the season.
- Acuna has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double and a walk.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has collected 95 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .253/.360/.571 on the year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 20
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Turner Stats
- Turner has 105 hits with 23 doubles, 16 home runs, 36 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .286/.355/.480 slash line on the year.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 23
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 22 doubles, 24 home runs, 34 walks and 74 RBI (95 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He has a .262/.332/.522 slash line so far this year.
- Devers has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double, two home runs, two walks and two RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
Bet on player props for Justin Turner, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.