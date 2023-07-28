Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while batting .248.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 125th and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 52 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has hit a home run in 13 games this season (14.8%), homering in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 24 games this year (27.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (35.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|41
|.250
|AVG
|.246
|.284
|OBP
|.311
|.488
|SLG
|.442
|17
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|17
|42/8
|K/BB
|37/13
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (124 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Houser (3-2) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.