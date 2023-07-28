Sebastian Korda, off a defeat in the round of 128 of the Wimbledon (to Jiri Vesely) in his last tournament, will open the Citi Open in Washington, District of Columbia against Alexander Shevchenko in the round of 32. Korda currently has the second-best odds at +900 to win this tournament at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Citi Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Korda at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Korda's Next Match

In his opening match at the Citi Open, on Tuesday, August 1 (at 5:50 PM ET) in the round of 32, Korda will meet Shevchenko.

Korda is currently listed at -350 to win his next match against Shevchenko. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Sebastian Korda Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1800

Citi Open odds to win: +900

Want to bet on Korda? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Korda Stats

Korda last played on July 5, 2023, a 6-7, 6-4, 2-6, 3-6 defeat by Vesely in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.

Through 15 tournaments over the past year, Korda is yet to win a title, and his overall record is 29-15.

Korda is 25-10 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Korda has played 26.1 games per match in his 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

In his 35 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Korda has averaged 26.1 games.

Over the past year, Korda has been victorious in 24.6% of his return games and 81.6% of his service games.

On hard courts, Korda, over the past year, has been victorious in 83.4% of his service games and 25.4% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.