Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Rays on July 29, 2023
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Kyle Tucker, Wander Franco and others when the Houston Astros host the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Astros vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 112 hits with 25 doubles, 18 home runs, 51 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.
- He has a .304/.386/.518 slash line so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 26
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 24
|1-for-2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 54 walks and 66 RBI (101 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a .253/.344/.426 slash line on the season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 26
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 24
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 23 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs, 36 walks and 48 RBI (103 total hits). He has swiped 28 bases.
- He has a .264/.328/.433 slash line so far this year.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 104 hits with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 50 runs.
- He has a .315/.398/.503 slash line so far this year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Astros
|Jul. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 25
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 23
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 21
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
