Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will square off against Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park in the first of a three-game series, on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +180. The total is 10 runs for the matchup.

Braves vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023

7:20 PM ET

Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -225 +180 10 -110 -110 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Atlanta and its opponent have gone above the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total set by bookmakers during that stretch being 10.3.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 59 of the 90 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (65.6%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Atlanta has an 18-7 record (winning 72% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 69.2%.

In the 103 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-45-3).

The Braves have put together an 8-8-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-19 32-17 24-11 43-25 54-31 13-5

