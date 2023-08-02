Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he smacked two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-3) against the Angels.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks while batting .277.
- Harris II has had a hit in 54 of 83 games this year (65.1%), including multiple hits 16 times (19.3%).
- He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 19 games this season (22.9%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 34.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.6%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.311
|AVG
|.245
|.354
|OBP
|.297
|.519
|SLG
|.408
|15
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|14
|27/7
|K/BB
|31/11
|7
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.38 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (133 total, 1.2 per game).
- Giolito (6-7 with a 3.85 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 23rd of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.85 ERA ranks 31st, 1.227 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 17th.
