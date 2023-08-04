Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cubs - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .688 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Angels.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks while batting .283.
- In 65.5% of his games this season (55 of 84), Harris II has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (20.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 84), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in 23.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 35.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.324
|AVG
|.245
|.364
|OBP
|.297
|.532
|SLG
|.408
|16
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|14
|27/7
|K/BB
|31/11
|7
|SB
|6
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (4-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.61, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .241 batting average against him.
