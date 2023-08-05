On Saturday, August 5 at 1:00 AM ET in Auckland, New Zealand, Spain faces Switzerland in a World Cup Round of 16 match.

Interested in watching this matchup? You can do so on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch Spain vs. Switzerland

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 AM ET

1:00 AM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Venue: Eden Park

Spain Group Stage Results

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Costa Rica July 21 W 3-0 Home Zambia July 26 W 5-0 Home Japan July 31 L 4-0 Away Switzerland August 5 - Away

Spain's Recent Performance

Spain was beaten in its last match 4-0 by Japan on July 31. Spain fell short despite outshooting their opponents nine to seven.

Jennifer Hermoso has two goals and one assist for Spain in Women's World Cup.

Alba Redondo has scored two goals for Spain in Women's World Cup so far.

In three Women's World Cup matches, Eva Navarro has not scored a goal, but she does have two assists.

Spain's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Misa Rodriguez #1

Ona Batlle #2

Teresa Abilleira Duenas #3

Irene Paredes #4

Ivana Andres #5

Aitana Bonmati #6

Irene Guerrero #7

Mariona #8

Esther Gonzalez #9

Jennifer Hermoso #10

Alexia Putellas #11

Oihane Hernandez #12

Enith Salon #13

Laia Codina #14

Eva Navarro #15

Maria Perez #16

Alba Redondo #17

Salma Paralluelo #18

Olga Carmona #19

Rocio Galvez #20

Claudia Zornoza Sanchez #21

Athenea Del Castillo #22

Cata Coll #23

Switzerland Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Philippines July 21 W 2-0 Away Norway July 25 D 0-0 Home New Zealand July 30 D 0-0 Home Spain August 5 - Home

Switzerland's Recent Performance

In its last game on July 30, Switzerland finished with a 0-0 draw against New Zealand. Switzerland outshot Switzerland 12 to three.

Seraina Piubel has one goal for Switzerland in Women's World Cup (three matches).

Ramona Bachmann has one goal for Switzerland in Women's World Cup.

Switzerland's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster