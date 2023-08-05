Hyo Joo Kim will be among those competing at the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open in Troon, United Kingdom at Dundonald Links from August 3-5.

Looking to bet on Kim at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hyo Joo Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 19 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 19 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on seven occasions.

Over her last 19 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round nine times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

Kim has finished in the top 10 three times in her past five events, and as high as the top five in two.

In her past five tournaments, Kim finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. She carded a score better than average five times.

This week Kim is seeking her eighth consecutive top-20 finish.

Kim will look to prolong her streak of made cuts to 15 by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 13 -8 269 0 16 4 8 $1.5M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year, while Dundonald Links is set for a shorter 6,494 yards.

Golfers at Dundonald Links have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Kim will take to the 6,494-yard course this week at Dundonald Links after having played courses with an average length of 6,538 yards during the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 37th percentile on par 3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.20 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

She shot well to finish in the 95th percentile on par 4s at the Amundi Evian Championship, averaging 3.92 strokes on those 36 holes.

Kim was better than 57% of the golfers at the Amundi Evian Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.81.

Kim recorded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Kim recorded five bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.6).

Kim's six birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were more than the tournament average (4.2).

At that last competition, Kim's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 6.6).

Kim ended the Amundi Evian Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Kim outperformed the field's average of 1.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

72 / 6,494 yards Kim Odds to Win: +900 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.