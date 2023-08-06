At +10000, the Tennessee Titans are No. 28 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +325

+325 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee went 8-6-0 ATS last season.

A total of five Titans games last season hit the over.

While Tennessee ranked 23rd in total defense with 351.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly worse on offense, ranking third-worst (296.8 yards per game).

The Titans went 3-5 at home last year and 4-5 away from home.

As a favorite last season Tennessee picked up only two victories (2-3). As the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.

In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Henry also had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero TDs.

In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and accumulated 98 yards.

In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).

In the passing game with the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, catching 48 balls for 548 yards (34.3 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Kevin Byard collected 106 tackles and four interceptions in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +4000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2500 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500 4 October 1 Bengals - +1100 5 October 8 @ Colts - +15000 6 October 15 Ravens - +2000 8 October 29 Falcons - +8000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +6000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +15000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +3000 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +15000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 Texans - +20000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3500 17 December 31 @ Texans - +20000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +3000

