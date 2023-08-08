Tuesday's game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (70-42) taking on the Houston Astros (64-49) at 7:05 PM ET (on August 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Orioles, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (9-7, 3.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Grayson Rodriguez (2-3, 6.09 ERA).

Astros vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Orioles 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Astros have been favored 74 times and won 44, or 59.5%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 40-23, a 63.5% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Houston has scored 538 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Astros' 3.78 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.

Orioles Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Baltimore and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The last 10 Orioles matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (56.6%) in those games.

This season, Baltimore has come away with a win 17 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Orioles have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Baltimore scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (554 total, 4.9 per game).

The Orioles have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 2 Guardians W 3-2 Ronel Blanco vs Tanner Bibee August 3 @ Yankees L 4-3 Cristian Javier vs Clarke Schmidt August 4 @ Yankees W 7-3 Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino August 5 @ Yankees L 3-1 Justin Verlander vs Nestor Cortes Jr. August 6 @ Yankees W 9-7 Jose Urquidy vs Carlos Rodón August 8 @ Orioles - Framber Valdez vs Grayson Rodriguez August 9 @ Orioles - Cristian Javier vs Jack Flaherty August 10 @ Orioles - Hunter Brown vs Dean Kremer August 11 Angels - Justin Verlander vs Reid Detmers August 12 Angels - Jose Urquidy vs Tyler Anderson August 13 Angels - Framber Valdez vs Chase Silseth

Orioles Schedule