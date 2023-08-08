Andrew McCutchen and Ronald Acuna Jr. will hit the field when the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves meet on Tuesday at PNC Park.

The Braves are listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+135). The matchup's total is listed at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -160 +135 10 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Braves did not cover its most recent game with a spread. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Atlanta's past three games has been 9, a stretch during which the Braves and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 62 of the 97 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (63.9%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 42-16 (72.4%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 61.5% chance to win.

In the 110 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-48-3).

The Braves have an 8-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.1% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-20 33-20 26-13 44-27 56-34 14-6

