Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies and his .568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Pirates.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Discover More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 21 doubles, four triples, 26 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .261.
- He ranks 67th in batting average, 97th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Albies is batting .348 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 67.3% of his 110 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.5% of those games.
- In 21.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.0% of his games this year, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored a run in 58 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|.241
|AVG
|.282
|.299
|OBP
|.341
|.450
|SLG
|.578
|22
|XBH
|29
|10
|HR
|16
|38
|RBI
|41
|40/17
|K/BB
|36/16
|2
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 122 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Keller (9-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 24th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.35), 37th in WHIP (1.262), and 17th in K/9 (9.7).
