On Tuesday, Sean Murphy (batting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .275 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.

In 50 of 80 games this season (62.5%) Murphy has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has an RBI in 30 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 46.3% of his games this season (37 of 80), with two or more runs 10 times (12.5%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .284 AVG .265 .371 OBP .379 .520 SLG .537 19 XBH 17 8 HR 10 29 RBI 31 42/17 K/BB 35/18 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings