Thursday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (72-40) versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-63) at PNC Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Braves. Game time is at 12:35 PM ET on August 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (8-3) to the mound, while Bailey Falter (0-7) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Braves failed to cover each time.

The Braves have been favorites in 99 games this season and won 64 (64.6%) of those contests.

Atlanta has entered 32 games this season favored by -210 or more and is 22-10 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 639.

The Braves have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule