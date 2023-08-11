On Friday, August 11 at 7:10 PM ET, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (72-41) visit Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (52-62) in the series opener at Citi Field.

The favored Braves have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (10-10, 3.86 ERA) vs Tylor Megill - NYM (6-5, 5.45 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Mets game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-185) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.41 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Matt Olson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 100 times and won 64, or 64%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 32-12 (winning 72.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Braves went 5-5 over the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mets have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (26.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Mets have been a moneyline underdog of -185 or longer three times, losing every contest.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Mets had a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+115) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Matt Olson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+105)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.