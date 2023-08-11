Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Orlando Arcia (.706 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Pirates.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .301 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- Arcia is batting .368 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.
- In 63 of 92 games this year (68.5%) Arcia has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (29.3%).
- Looking at the 92 games he has played this year, he's homered in 13 of them (14.1%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.5% of his games this season, Arcia has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37 of 92 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.317
|AVG
|.284
|.374
|OBP
|.339
|.494
|SLG
|.451
|15
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|6
|25
|RBI
|18
|34/13
|K/BB
|33/14
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill (6-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his 17th start of the season. He has a 5.45 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.45 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.