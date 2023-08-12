Ben Griffin will compete at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee at the par-70, 7,243-yard TPC Southwind from August 10-12.

Ben Griffin Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Griffin has scored below par 11 times, while also posting 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Griffin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Griffin has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Griffin has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 30 -7 277 0 18 1 1 $1.7M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

The par-70 course measures 7,243 yards this week, 228 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC Southwind has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Griffin has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,268 yards, while TPC Southwind will be at 7,243 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin finished in the 43rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.21 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Wyndham Championship, which placed him in the ninth percentile among all competitors.

Griffin shot better than 35% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Griffin failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Griffin did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Griffin's two birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the tournament average (6.1).

In that most recent competition, Griffin's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Griffin finished the Wyndham Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Griffin finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards

