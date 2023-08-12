After the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Harris English is currently 47th with a score of E.

Looking to bet on Harris English at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Harris English Insights

English has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has registered a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 15 rounds.

English has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

English has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, English has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 33 -5 267 0 18 2 4 $4.7M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

English has one top-five finish in his past 10 appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 32nd.

In his past 10 appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut six times.

English finished 47th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,243-yard length for this event.

TPC Southwind is 7,243 yards, 58 yards shorter than the average course English has played in the past year (7,301).

English's Last Time Out

English was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of the field.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was strong, putting him in the 74th percentile of the field.

English was better than 35% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.46.

English shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, English had three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

English's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the tournament average of 6.1.

In that most recent tournament, English's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

English ended the Wyndham Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, English underperformed compared to the field average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards English Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect English's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

