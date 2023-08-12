Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Kevin Pillar (.143 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is hitting .231 with eight doubles, six home runs and five walks.
- In 23 of 56 games this year (41.1%) Pillar has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (10.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (10.7%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.8% of his games this season, Pillar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1%.
- He has scored in 17 of 56 games (30.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|29
|.200
|AVG
|.250
|.245
|OBP
|.265
|.400
|SLG
|.450
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|10
|14/3
|K/BB
|20/2
|2
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.56 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.3 per game).
- Quintana gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.42 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In four games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.42 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .273 to opposing hitters.
