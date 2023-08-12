Kurt Kitayama will play in the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee at TPC Southwind from August 10-12.

Kurt Kitayama Insights

Kitayama has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Kitayama has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Kitayama has had an average finish of 57th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Kitayama has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 29 -4 278 1 11 3 3 $6M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

At 7,243 yards, TPC Southwind is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,015 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Southwind has a recent scoring average of -2.

Kitayama will take to the 7,243-yard course this week at TPC Southwind after having played courses with an average length of 7,320 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Kitayama's Last Time Out

Kitayama finished in the 62nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He averaged 4.23 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at The Open Championship, which placed him in the 41st percentile among all competitors.

Kitayama was better than 57% of the field at The Open Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Kitayama failed to record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Kitayama carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.3).

Kitayama had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 3.4 on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship.

In that last competition, Kitayama posted a bogey or worse on 11 of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Kitayama ended The Open Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with four on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Kitayama finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

