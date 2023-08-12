The AIG Women’s Open is nearing the end, and prior to the final round Lilia Vu is in first place with a score of -9.

Looking to bet on Lilia Vu at the AIG Women’s Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Lilia Vu Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Vu has finished better than par four times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 14 rounds.

Vu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Vu has finished in the top five in one of her past five events.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

In her past five tournaments, Vu has finished in the top 10 once.

Vu hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 14 -9 265 2 17 5 7 $1.5M

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

In Vu's previous two appearances in this tournament, she has finished among the top five once. Her average finish has been 23rd.

Vu made the cut in each of her last two attempts at this event.

Vu finished fifth when she last played this event, which was in 2023.

This event will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,881 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Vu will take to the 6,881-yard course this week at Walton Heath Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,578 yards in the past year.

Vu's Last Time Out

Vu was in the 91st percentile on par 3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.23-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open ranked in the 32nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.08).

Vu was better than 87% of the field at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.78.

Vu recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Vu had one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.6).

Vu's three birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were less than the field average (4.8).

In that most recent tournament, Vu's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 6.9).

Vu ended the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open registering a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Vu bettered the tournament average of 1.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Date: August 10-12, 2023

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Tadworth, United Kingdom

Tadworth, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Vu's performance prior to the 2023 AIG Women’s Open.

