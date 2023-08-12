Mark Hubbard will hit the course at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship from August 10-12, looking to conquer the par-70, 7,243-yard course with $20,000,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Hubbard at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Mark Hubbard Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Hubbard has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Hubbard has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five events, Hubbard finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 26 -6 278 0 17 1 5 $2.1M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Hubbard placed 29th in his only finish.

Hubbard has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

At 7,243 yards, TPC Southwind is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,015 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Southwind has a recent scoring average of -2.

Hubbard will take to the 7,243-yard course this week at TPC Southwind after having played courses with an average length of 7,263 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Hubbard's Last Time Out

Hubbard was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of competitors.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship placed him in the 34th percentile.

Hubbard shot better than 35% of the golfers at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.46.

Hubbard recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Hubbard carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.9).

Hubbard's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.1.

In that last competition, Hubbard's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Hubbard ended the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on two of four par-5s, worse than the field average, 3.4.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Hubbard finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

